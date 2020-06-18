|
|
|
FOSTER, Zoe Margaret. On 16 June 2020, at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Shane and Raewyn, and Mark and Nora. Loved Nana to Emma and Luke, and Corey, Nikita and Stacey. A service to celebrate Zoe's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Saturday 20 June at 10.30am. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Village for their wonderful care of Zoe over the past few months.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020