|
|
|
WOODRUFFE, Zeta May. Passed away peacefully at Murray Halberg Retirement Village on 29th August 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife if the late Bill. Much loved Mother of Norma and Brian, Wayne, The Late Robyn and Steve, Sheryl and Bruce. Cherished Nana to her 8 grandchildren and a special Great Nana to her 12 great grandchildren. You were someone very special, leaving memories within all our hearts. As Zeta requested, a private cremation has been held. The family wishes thank the staff at Murray Halberg Retirement Village for their wonderful care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020