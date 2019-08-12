|
SPENCER, Zena. Passed away peacefully at Howick Baptist Care, on Friday 9th August 2019. Aged 97 years. Much loved wife of the late Jack and loved mother and mother in law of Robin and Nova, Joanne (deceased), and Mark. Devoted grandmother of Jason, Kylie, Anna and Matthew, great grandmother of Keegan and Shelby. A wonderful, caring lady who was always full of life gone to her rest and to be with her God. Also loved by her sister, brothers (deceased) nieces, nephews, neighbours and her many friends. Special thanks to the members of the Pakuranga Tennis Club and Our Lady Star of the Sea Church who gave Zena so many special moments. Many thanks to the staff of Howick Baptist Care Home for your devoted and loving care of Zena. Mum fought a good fight to the end. She has run the race to the finish. "Rest in Peace" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11-30am. Rosary at the above church on Tuesday 13th August, 2019 at 7-00pm. All communications to funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019