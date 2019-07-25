Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Zena Josephine HERBISON

Zena Josephine HERBISON Notice
HERBISON, Zena Josephine. Peacefully in Tauranga, with family present, on Wednesday 24th July 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stephen and Georgina, Adrian and Donna, Jennifer and David, Kevin and Clare, and Vicki and Andrew. Much loved grandmother of Ben, Stefan, Keely, Callum, Freya, and Sophie. A service for Zena will be held at St Enoch's Presbyterian Church, 134 16th Avenue Tauranga, on Monday 29th July at 10am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Herbison family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
