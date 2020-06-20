|
ANNANDALE, Zelma Dorothy (nee Dix). Passed away peacefully on 18 June 2020 aged 96. Loved wife of the late David John (Jock). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Larry and Viv, Heather and Rex, Chris and Joss, Dallas and Dale, Tina and Terry and much loved Granny of their families. A service to celebrate Zelma's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Monday 22 June at 2:00pm. Special thanks to the staff of Robin Ward at Elmwood Rest Home, Manurewa for their wonderful care of our mother.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020