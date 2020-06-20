Home

Zelma Dorothy (Dix) ANNANDALE

ANNANDALE, Zelma Dorothy (nee Dix). Passed away peacefully on 18 June 2020 aged 96. Loved wife of the late David John (Jock). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Larry and Viv, Heather and Rex, Chris and Joss, Dallas and Dale, Tina and Terry and much loved Granny of their families. A service to celebrate Zelma's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Monday 22 June at 2:00pm. Special thanks to the staff of Robin Ward at Elmwood Rest Home, Manurewa for their wonderful care of our mother.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
