WHYTE, Zella Jean (nee Letica). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 9 March 2020, aged 80. Daughter of Vina and Nikola. Sister of Franz, Sonja and Graeme. Ex-Wife of Walter. Mother of Nikola and Colin. Oma to Eva, Alex and Archie. Nurse, armchair critic, unqualified psychotherapist, wine lover, prolific smoker and failed Catholic. Lover of few and friend to those lucky enough to have met her (in her opinion!). Off now to gossip with all her ancestors. Peace and love to all. Memorial service details to follow. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020