To be announced at a later date
Zelda Ruth (Tuppy) SUCH


1923 - 2020
Zelda Ruth (Tuppy) SUCH Notice
SUCH, Zelda Ruth (Tuppy). Born August 01, 1923. Passed away on May 13, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Much love mother and mother in law of Jaki and Jim, Gay and the late Alan. Adored nana of Scott and Mikaela, Brad, the late Evania, Kylie and Darron, Mark and Marta. Special Gt Nana/Mama of Ashley Sean Sam Abby Cruize Lochlan Luke Cody Jayden and Harrison. So many treasured memories of a really special lady. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020
