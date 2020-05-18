|
|
|
BUCHAN, Zelda (nee Adeane) (formerly Strong) Passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 91. Beloved wife to Stace, and later in life, to Bob. Loved mum of Michael and Susanne, Keary and Sally, and the late Susan. Loved nana of John and Aaron, Stacey, Liam, Emily and Sarah, and Campbell and Sarah. Great- nana of Elijah, Madison, Noah, Evie and Conor. Sadly due to current restrictions, a family only service is to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John's. Messages of condolence can be sent to 1/86 Owens Road, Epsom. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020