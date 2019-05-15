Home

BRIGHTON, Zelda Evelyn. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 12 May 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother and mother in law of Sue and Phil, Steve and Liz, and Darcy. Adored grandma and Gewa of Selena and Eli, Jade and Aidan, Antonella and Tom, Michala and Logan, Karla and Mark, and Sam. Loved great grandma of Keeley, Nikau, Kaleb, Manaia, Nixon, Taj, and Kylah. "Thanks for being the most wonderful mum, grandma, and great grandma, we will miss you dearly. Forever in our hearts" A service to celebrate Zelda's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel, Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 18 May at 1.00 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be gratefully received for The NZ Cancer Society, www.cancernz.org.nz Communications for the Brighton family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
