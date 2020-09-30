Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Zeita NORCLIFFE-GALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zeita June (nee Valentine) (June) NORCLIFFE-GALES

Add a Memory
Zeita June (nee Valentine) (June) NORCLIFFE-GALES Notice
NORCLIFFE-GALES, Zeita June (June) (nee Valentine). Born 15 October 1923. June gently passed away last Friday 25 September 2020 aged 96. She enjoyed a life of art, music and sports with a gregarious charm. She was loved and respected as a nurse and educator, a great cook and baker. The eldest of five siblings, she fell in love with Hugh to whom she will now be reunited. Sadly missed by her 3 children and wider family. No longer in our sight but forever in our hearts.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zeita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -