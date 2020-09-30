|
|
|
NORCLIFFE-GALES, Zeita June (June) (nee Valentine). Born 15 October 1923. June gently passed away last Friday 25 September 2020 aged 96. She enjoyed a life of art, music and sports with a gregarious charm. She was loved and respected as a nurse and educator, a great cook and baker. The eldest of five siblings, she fell in love with Hugh to whom she will now be reunited. Sadly missed by her 3 children and wider family. No longer in our sight but forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020