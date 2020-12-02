|
SMITH, Zane Paul. Passed away on Saturday 28 November 2020, aged 37. Cherished soul mate of Amanda. Deeply loved son of Michelle and Jim. Loved step son of Lee. Big brother to Emma and Jesse. Uncle of Ryan, Connor, Maddy, Jason, Todd and Mitchell. Loved grandson of Tom and Beverley, loved nephew of Michael, Brett and Terri. Loved friend of many. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 5 December 2020 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020