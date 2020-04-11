Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne WALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne WALTON

Add a Memory
Yvonne WALTON Notice
WALTON, Yvonne. Passed away peacefully on 10 April 2020, at St Joan's Rest home and Hospital Hamilton in her 84th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of Roy and much loved and loving mum of Diane and Roger Hancock, Stephen and Belinda Walton (Australia), Julie and Bruce Douglas. Yvonne was also a loving and loved Nana and great-nan. Yvonne/mum/nana you will be dearly missed. Yvonne will also be missed by her sisters Audrey, Barbara and Gay and their families. Roy and the family wish to thank the staff at St Joan's for taking such good care of Yvonne for the last 8 years. A private cremation has been held and a remembrance service will be held when circumstances allow. All communications to Walton Family C/- 32D Brooklyn Road, Claudelands, Hamilton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -