|
|
|
COX, Yvonne Therese. After a short but fierce battle with cancer, Yvonne passed away at Mercy Hospice on Saturday 31st August 2019. In her last days, Yvonne was surrounded by sunshine, flowers, beautiful clothes and most importantly, people that loved her. Yvonne was the beloved wife of Terry, loved mother to Natalie, Aaron and Bradley and the cherished Nanna of Zachary and Hannah. Yvonne's life will be celebrated in her usual impeccable style by her family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice Ponsonby, who made Yvonne's last week a dignified and peaceful one.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019