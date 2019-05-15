Home

Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Yvonne Rose JOHANSEN

JOHANSEN, Yvonne Rose. On 11 May 2019, at Ambridge Rose Manor, Pakuranga. Aged 51 years. Devoted and much loved mother of Kristopher, and wife of the late Nick. Friends and colleagues are invited to a service to be held in St Lukes Church, Sancta Maria College, 319 Te Irirangi Drive, Flat Bush, Auckland, on Thursday 16 May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Manukau Memorial Gardens. Messages to Kris, C/- 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
