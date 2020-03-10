Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne JOHANSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Patricia (Watson) JOHANSSON

Add a Memory
Yvonne Patricia (Watson) JOHANSSON Notice
JOHANSSON, Yvonne Patricia (nee Watson). 1934 - 2020. Died peacefully after a short illness on March 1 at Summerset Heritage Park Retirement Village, Ellerslie. A much loved sister to Anita and Tom, sister-in-law to Colin and Margaret. Loved aunt of Ta-Mera, Gregor, Kushlagh and Treishka and their families. Cherished by her many cousins and friends. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal Love leaves memories no one can steal. We will miss you. Special thanks to all the staff of Summerset Heritage Park Retirement Village, Ellerslie, especially those at the Care Centre and Staff at Auckland Hospital. Private cremation has been held. Communications to: PO Box 911341, Victoria Street West, Auckland 1142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -