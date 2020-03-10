|
JOHANSSON, Yvonne Patricia (nee Watson). 1934 - 2020. Died peacefully after a short illness on March 1 at Summerset Heritage Park Retirement Village, Ellerslie. A much loved sister to Anita and Tom, sister-in-law to Colin and Margaret. Loved aunt of Ta-Mera, Gregor, Kushlagh and Treishka and their families. Cherished by her many cousins and friends. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal Love leaves memories no one can steal. We will miss you. Special thanks to all the staff of Summerset Heritage Park Retirement Village, Ellerslie, especially those at the Care Centre and Staff at Auckland Hospital. Private cremation has been held. Communications to: PO Box 911341, Victoria Street West, Auckland 1142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020