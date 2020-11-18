Home

Yvonne Patricia Joan FEARON


1953 - 2020
FEARON, Yvonne Patricia Joan. Sunrise 25 July 1953 until sunset 15 November 2020. Our beautiful mum, nana, sistah, aunty, and friend, taken from us way too soon. No words will ever describe the massive loss that all of our family feel right now. You are now with your mum Dorothy; dad Brian; and all the rest of our family. You were the absolute best mum to Janelle, an amazing nana to Mason, and adored mother in law to Errol. Dearly loved and cherished sistah to all of her brothers and sisters, most beloved aunty to her many nieces and nephews, and an amazing friend to all who knew her. Rest in love and peace our warrior queen. Forever and always.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
