Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne LOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Olive (n?e Kerr) LOW

Add a Memory
Yvonne Olive (n?e Kerr) LOW Notice
LOW, Yvonne Olive (n?e Kerr). Peacefully, aged 103, after a short illness, on Friday 27 November 2020 at Liston Heights Rest Home in Taupo. Wife for 60 years of the late Col. Harry Low. Loved mother of Jennie Creasy, Stuart Low, and the late Christine Low, and mother-in-law of Simon Creasy and Kate Low. Adored grandmother of Fleur Creasy and Gregory and Fergus Low. Cherished aunt and friend of many. Yvonne, as she wished, has been farewelled at a small family gathering. Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -