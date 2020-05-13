Home

Yvonne Ngaire (Jory) POINTON

Yvonne Ngaire (Jory) POINTON Notice
POINTON, Yvonne Ngaire (nee Jory). Passed away peacefully on 8th May 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond, much loved mother of Philippa and Nicholas (Nick) and mother-in-law of Peter and Salliann. Loved Nana Bonnie to Hannah and Sam. Due to current restrictions, a private family service was held on the 11th May. Special thanks to Mum's Lifewise carers and the Anchorage Dementia Day Care Centre for helping to care for her over the years. We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts. Messages to the Pointon Family c/- P O Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
