MOORE, Yvonne May. Passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie John. Dearly loved sister of Elaine and Peter. Much loved mother of Fleur and Grandmother of Aliya. Aunt to Alice and Nigel, Jules and Natalie, Stefan, Helene, Seb, Josh and Anya. Yvonne, we will miss your grace and presence in our lives, but you are free to go now, with our love and blessings, to all the loved ones waiting for you, especially your darling Leslie John. A service will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom on Tuesday 20th August at 10.00 am. All communications to the Moore family c/- P O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019