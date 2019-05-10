Home

Yvonne May FEATHERSTONE

Yvonne May FEATHERSTONE Notice
FEATHERSTONE, Yvonne May. On 7th May 2019 passed suddenly at Middlemore Hospital, aged 85 years. Loving wife of Leslie. Loved mother of Janet, Mark and partner Wendy. Treasured GG to Danielle, Melissa, Jessica and her five great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held in the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at 11am, to be followed by private cremation. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
