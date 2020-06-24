|
GARRICK, Yvonne Mary (nee Geraghty). On June 22, 2020 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Late of Papakura. Dearly loved wife of John (married 66 years). Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Julie and Adam Cato. Adored Evies of Daniel, James and Thomas. Always remembered with much love. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 3pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020