Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Anglican Church of St. Peter In the Forest at Bombay
Yvonne Margaret (nee Pope) (Peg) WILCOX

Yvonne Margaret (nee Pope) (Peg) WILCOX Notice
WILCOX, Yvonne Margaret (Peg) (nee Pope). On February 4th 2020, peacefully in her 94th year. Darling wife and devoted best friend of Alan for 72 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of of Robert (deceased) and Chris, nana of Leigh and Chris Jewell, Brent and Juliana and adored great nana of Oliver, Freida, Jesse, Hayden and Brody. Loved mother and mother in law of Garth and Chris, and nana of Simon and Stephanie and Nicola and loved great nana of Hamish and Emily. Our sincere thanks to Janice and her team at Possum Bourne Rest Home for their loving care and attention to Peg over the last year. Peg's funeral service will be take place at the Anglican Church of St. Peter In the Forest at Bombay on Saturday February 8th, at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
