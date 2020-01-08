Home

Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 4719
JORDAN, Yvonne Margaret. Passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020 at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Graham Jordan for 58 years. Much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Denyse and Matt Healy, Adrian Jordan (AJ) and Cilla Godinet. Cherished grandmother of Nick, Bex and Jack Healy. No flowers by request. At Yvonne's request a private cremation will be held on Thursday January 9. The family invites friends wishing to share memories to 216 Oakwood Lane, Witherlea on Thursday January 9 from 4.30pm onwards. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
