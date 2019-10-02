|
LEE, Yvonne. Passed away peacefully on 30 September, 2019, aged 76. Beloved wife of the late Rex, and cherished mother of the late Martin, Daniel and Tracy. Adored grandma of Isabelle, Nathan, Leo and Paris. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga, Auckland on Friday 4 October, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stroke Foundation NZ, PO Box 12482, Wellington or www.stroke.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019