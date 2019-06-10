Home

Yvonne Josephine NYMAN

Yvonne Josephine NYMAN Notice
NYMAN, Yvonne Josephine. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving whanau on Friday the 7th of June 2019 following a long courageous battle with illness. Much loved daughter of the late Oscar Alexander Nyman and Roberta Josephine Nyman nee Gage. Loved Mother of her precious daughters and son- in-law Jordyn and Quaylen, and Renee. Beloved sister and sister in law of Bobby and Wauku Hunia, Dave and Cerise, Wayne, and Steve and Helen Smith. Aunty to Laura, Jayden and Tremaine, and great aunty to Kayzia. Yvonne will be sadly missed by her whanau, extended whanau and friends. A Service for Yvonne will be held at 11am on Tuesday the 11th of June 2019 at Rangitihi Marae, Matata following by a burial at the urupa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
