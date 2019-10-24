|
|
|
ADAMS, Yvonne Jessie. Passed away peacefully at Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa, on Wednesday 23rd October, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Beloved mother of Murray and Lorraine, and the late Brian. Cherished grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Yvonne's service will be held in the Kaikohe Union Church Clifford Street, Kaikohe Monday 28th October, 2019 at 11:00am followed by burial in the Kaikohe Lawn Cemetery. All Communications to PO Box 77, Kaikohe 0440 Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019