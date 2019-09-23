|
TUCKER, Yvonne Irene (nee de Baugh). On Saturday, 21st September 2019, peacefully, at Evelyn Page Retirement Village. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ces D Tucker and aunt of her nephews and their wives Bruce and Marlene, Rex and Judy, Gary and Jill. Great aunt of all their children and great great aunt of their families. A graveside service will be held at the Wainui Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Wainui on Friday, the 4th of October 2019 at 11:30 AM. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page Retirement Village for their loving care. All communications to "The de Baugh Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019