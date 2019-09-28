|
|
|
HYND, Yvonne Frances. Passed away on the 26th of September 2019. Loved partner of the late John. Cherished sister of Ken and Lois. Treasured mother of Ian and Rachel, Fiona and Greg, and Stephanie and Mike. Beloved Omi of Mitchell, Ella, Jack, Katie, James, Kenzie and Alan. An amazing woman that touched many lives and will be missed by all. A funeral service for Yvonne will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday the 1st of October 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019