Yvonne Elizabeth (Forster, born Saddler) THEOBALD

Yvonne Elizabeth (Forster, born Saddler) THEOBALD Notice
THEOBALD, Yvonne Elizabeth (nee Forster, born Saddler). Born 3 August 1941, passed away 9 October 2020. Surrounded by family at Claud Switzer Residential Care in Kaitaia. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved sister to the late Marie, also Neville and Heather. Sister in law to Shirley and the late Noel. Dearly loved Mum to Carol and Barry, Colin and Barry, Debbie and Nick, Annemaree and Noel, and Jacquie and Peter. Nana to Chanelle, Ben, Quintin, Nikita, Ranee, Harrison, Joshua, Hayden, Kirsty, Michael, Dylan and Kayleigh. Step nana to Natasha Callum Sheryn and Jossy. Great nana to 14 and step-great nana to 11. A private family cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Claud Switzer Residential Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
