MARTIN, Yvonne Elizabeth (nee Millett). Died on 15 June 2020, aged 92. Loved wife of the late Bill. Mother of Heather Sentch, Liz Griffin, Billy and Bruce Martin. Grandmother and great grandmother of many. She will be sadly missed. Special thanks to the staff of Peacehaven Hospital for their loving care. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 19 June 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020