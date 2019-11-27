|
ROBINSON, Yvonne Dorothy (nee Tollemache). Fabulous Mother, "Nanapuffpuff" and "Old Nana", sadly left us on 25 November 2019, will be greatly missed by her 3 girls Tania, Vicki and Angela; grandchildren Natalie, Rachael, Curtis, Brooke and Ridge and her 2 great- grandchildren Sabine and Bodhi; loved sister and sister- in-law of Janet and Bill Lewins. A service to celebrate her life will be held the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 30 November at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019