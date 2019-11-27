Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Yvonne Dorothy (Tollemache) ROBINSON

ROBINSON, Yvonne Dorothy (nee Tollemache). Fabulous Mother, "Nanapuffpuff" and "Old Nana", sadly left us on 25 November 2019, will be greatly missed by her 3 girls Tania, Vicki and Angela; grandchildren Natalie, Rachael, Curtis, Brooke and Ridge and her 2 great- grandchildren Sabine and Bodhi; loved sister and sister- in-law of Janet and Bill Lewins. A service to celebrate her life will be held the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 30 November at 10am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
