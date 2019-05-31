Home

Yvonne Dawn MCGHIE-CULPITT

MCGHIE-CULPITT, Yvonne Dawn. Passed away peacefully on the 29th May 2019 surrounded by her family. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Julie, David and Anita, Janine and Gary, and John and Kim. Much loved Nana Collie to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved companion of the late Raymond Eric Culpitt, much loved sister to Ian and the late Brian McGhie. A funeral service will be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, 284 Ponsonby Road in Ponsonby on Tuesday 4th June at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice. All communications to the funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
