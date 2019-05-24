|
DARCH, Yvonne. On Wednesday, 22nd May 2019 peacefully amongst friends; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Beloved mum of Corinne and Adam, David and Leeann. Loved nan of Taryn, Megan and Angela. Thank you to the staff of Bethany Hill for the wonderful care shown to our mother. A service will be held at the chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Tuesday, 28th May 2019 at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Communications to C/- The Darch Family, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
