Yvonne Ada (Wadams) HADDOCK

Yvonne Ada (Wadams) HADDOCK Notice
HADDOCK, Yvonne Ada (nee Wadams). Passed away peacefully on December 26th 2019 at Glenwood Rest Home in Timaru, age 74 years. Loved daughter of the late Wilfred and Deborah Wadams, Loved sister and sister in-law of John (deceased) and Barbara Wadams, Lurline and Malcolm McLean, Valmay (deceased) and Peter Collins, Trevor and Linda Wadams, and Neil Wadams and Royston Brown. Aunty to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caring staff at Glenwood Rest Home who looked after Yvonne during the last months. Rest in peace. A private cremation has been held in Timaru. Heartland Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
