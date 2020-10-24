Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette Edith (Standring) PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Yvette Edith (Standring) PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Yvette Edith (nee Standring). Aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 15 October 2020. A courageous, artistic woman who will be missed dearly by her loved ones. Much loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother and mother-in-law of, Lee and Jeanette, Dean and Lorraine, Mark and Michaela and Tracey and Glenn. Much loved by her grandchildren, Liam, Kieran, Kate, Grant, Ryan, Kyne, Elle, Jay the late Ty, Holly, Hannah and Eden. "Now at peace with Freddy" A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -