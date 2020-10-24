|
|
|
PHILLIPS, Yvette Edith (nee Standring). Aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 15 October 2020. A courageous, artistic woman who will be missed dearly by her loved ones. Much loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother and mother-in-law of, Lee and Jeanette, Dean and Lorraine, Mark and Michaela and Tracey and Glenn. Much loved by her grandchildren, Liam, Kieran, Kate, Grant, Ryan, Kyne, Elle, Jay the late Ty, Holly, Hannah and Eden. "Now at peace with Freddy" A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020