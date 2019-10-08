|
TRYNES, Yolanda. Our wife, mamma and tante Lola passed away Sunday 6th of October 2019 as peacefully and gently as she lived her life. She was kindness personified and even in her haze of Alzheimer's she was never angry or disruptive. Unusual, unless you knew her. She sought out friends until the very end. She had the very best of care from the wonderful staff at Kaikohe Care. Thank you. She taught us that love has no bounds and is limitless and that kindness paves a gentle and happy way through life. We know she will be much missed as a wife of Mathieu of 53 years, and as mother to her daughters Lucielle and Mariella. Mother-in- law to Nick, Oma to Matthew and Robbie, Aunty, Sister and friend. RIP Yolanda Trynes 1943 - 2019. It's time to remember her and sing songs and tell our stories about her. Yolanda's service will be held in St Anthony's Catholic Church Broadway Kaikohe. Friday 11th of October 2019 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019