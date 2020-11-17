|
|
|
CHIU, Yih-Chung (Charles). Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Saturday 14 November 2020 surrounded by his loving family, aged 75. Beloved husband of Jocelyn (Pi-Hsia) for 46 years, devoted and much loved dad of William and Angela, father-in-law of Kelly Huang and Ken Hui, and cherished granddad of Zachary and Katie. A service to celebrate Charles' life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden at 1pm on Saturday, 21 November 2020. May Charles rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020