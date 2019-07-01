Home

KOUMAKI, Yianni (John). On 28th June 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Eva, loving father to Peter, Terry and Delwyn, and loved Papou of Jasmine, Olivia, Rebekah and Rory, Christy, Hannah and Luke. Gone to Heaven to be with his Lord. Greatly loved and missed by all. A service for John will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church, 106 Western Springs Road, on Wednesday 3rd July at 11:00am followed by burial at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
