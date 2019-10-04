|
EVANS, Wynne Estelle Jean. Passed away on Wednesday, 2nd October 2019 in Tauranga Hospital. Loved wife of the late Michael. Mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Jocelyn, Dennis and Alan, and Mary and Lesley. Grandmother and great-grandmother of Brett, Sam and Morgan, Couper, Kyden and Quinn. In accordance with Wynne's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communication to the Evans family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019