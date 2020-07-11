|
SIMMONDS, Wyatt Cooper. On the 8th of July 2020, aged 14 years. Dearly loved beautiful son of Justine and Michael and cherished brother of Bethany. Passed away as the result of a tragic accident. Much loved grandson of Herb and Marg Simmonds, and Kay and Pete Harris-Cooper and loved by his wider whanau in NZ and Europe. A service to celebrate Wyatt's life will be held at St Thomas' Church, cnr St Heliers Bay Road and Kohimarama Road, Kohimarama on Tuesday 14th of July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to KidsCan, www.kidscan.org.nz. All correspondence to P O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 11 to July 12, 2020