Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Woon LUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woon Choy (Young) LUM

Add a Memory
Woon Choy (Young) LUM Notice
LUM, Woon Choy (nee Young). Born April 14, 1936. Passed away suddenly at home on the 14th July 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Wing Kai, adored and much loved Mum of Billy and Melissa, Barbara and Brett, Ivan and Janet, Brian and Joanne. Cherished and respected Ma Ma and Por Por of Sherwin, Leticia, Kristen, Jordan, Darian, Jacinta, Toneya, Katarina, Ashleigh, Kalvin, Samantha and the late Jamie. Will be sadly missed. A service will be held at Grahams Tuakau Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Saturday, 20th July at 11am, thereafter burial at Bombay Presbyterian Cemetery. Donations to Cancer Research, PO Box 1724, Auckland 1140 would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.