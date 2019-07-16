|
|
|
LUM, Woon Choy (nee Young). Born April 14, 1936. Passed away suddenly at home on the 14th July 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Wing Kai, adored and much loved mum of Billy and Melissa, Barbara and Brett, Ivan and Janet, Brian and Joanne. Cherished and respected Ma Ma and Por Por of Sherwin, Leticia, Kristen, Jordan, Darian, Jacinta, Toneya, Katarina, Ashleigh, Kalvin, Samantha and the late Jamie. Will be sadly missed. Funeral details later.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019