Wiremu (Ricky) MURU

Wiremu (Ricky) MURU Notice
MURU, Wiremu (Ricky). Kiwi #558 Passed away peacefully at Awhina House, Waahi Paa, Huntly, surrounded by his loving family on 15 May 2020 aged 69 years. Loving husband, soul mate and best friend of Judi. Loved father of Jamie and Lori and Paea and Epiha. Special papa of Taylah, Rhys, Niki, Isaac, Jayden, Nanaia, Epiha and Harry. E kore koe e wareware Due to the current circumstances, Ricky was farewelled and laid to rest on Saturday 16 May. All communications to the Muru Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020
