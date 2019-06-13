|
HODGSON, Winston Thomas (Tom). At Radius Rimu Park on 10 June 2019. Beloved partner of the late Joan and friend of family. Son of the late Gladys and Les; brother and brother-in-law of the late Esme and Vic, Joyce and Harold, Elsie, Mary, Les and Josie, Nancy (Kerikeri) and Alan, Veda and Barry and uncle to all their families. Special friend of Derek and Gail Hick and family. Rest in peace dear Tom. Funeral will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei on Friday 14 June 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
