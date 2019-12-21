Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winston HANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston John (John) HANSEN


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Winston John (John) HANSEN Notice
HANSEN, Winston John (John). Born December 4, 1941. Passed away on December 19, 2019, Auckland, NZ. Age 78 years. 2nd son of the late John Joseph (Jack) and Barbara Hansen. Much loved father of Michelle (Melbourne), David, John (New South Wales), Glenn, Patrick (deceased). Dearly loved husband of Anna Cecelia Mack (deceased). Loved brother of Michael (Rotorua), Frank (Whangarei), Robert (Whakatane), Murray, Bruce, David and Beverly Ann (all deceased). Loved Uncle of Marie Van Beek and Nicole Goodwin (BOP). Funeral to be advised. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winston's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -