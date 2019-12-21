|
HANSEN, Winston John (John). Born December 4, 1941. Passed away on December 19, 2019, Auckland, NZ. Age 78 years. 2nd son of the late John Joseph (Jack) and Barbara Hansen. Much loved father of Michelle (Melbourne), David, John (New South Wales), Glenn, Patrick (deceased). Dearly loved husband of Anna Cecelia Mack (deceased). Loved brother of Michael (Rotorua), Frank (Whangarei), Robert (Whakatane), Murray, Bruce, David and Beverly Ann (all deceased). Loved Uncle of Marie Van Beek and Nicole Goodwin (BOP). Funeral to be advised. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019