|
|
|
WEST, Winston George (Win). Born 3rd January 1941. Passed away peacefully on 24 August 2020 at Waitakere Hospital after a long hard battle. Dearly loved husband of Helen and much loved father and father in law of Raymond and Alison. Due to current restrictions there will be a private cremation. A memorial service will be held at a time when there are no restrictions on the number of people who can gather. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice West Auckland. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020