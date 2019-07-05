BETHAM, Winston Franklin. Born October 11, 1941. Passed away on July 02, 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Beloved father and father-in-law of Peter and Camille, David and Leanne, Bruce and Deanna. Treasured grandad and friend of Ashley, Kurt, Fraser, Drisana and Caelin, Jordyn and Jackson, Jacob and Jade and Matthew, Kayla and Kody. Great grandad of Harley (UK). Loved brother of Alva, Marina, Patricia and Peter; and their families. You were a humble man, full of love, strength and encouragement to us. In life and now death you would not want us to focus on the sadness and sorrow, but to continue to live and support each other no matter the situation. A celebration of Winston's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday 8th July 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to MND New Zealand at https://mnd.org.nz/help-us/donate/ or Waipuna Hospice at https://www.waipunahospice.org.nz/donate/. Communications to the Betham family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019