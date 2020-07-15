|
|
|
SANGSTER, Winston Bruce (Bruce). Born 27th July 1943 at Pukekohe. Passed away suddenly Saturday 11th July 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Helen. Loved and caring father of Mark, Denise and Kylie. Much adored Grandfather of six and Great Grandfather of 3. 'Will be greatly missed, a huge void in our lives.' A funeral service will be held at Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland on Saturday 18 July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to NZ Heart Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020