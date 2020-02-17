|
|
|
ROBINSON, Winsbury James (Jim). In his 99th year. WWII RNZAF and RAF Flying Officer NZ413125 Spitfire Pilot. RNZAF Squadron 485. Last of the 4 New Zealand Members of RAF Squadron 81. Former Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge Lodge of Peace. Passed away 14 February 2020. Dearly loved husband for 73 years of Valerie. Loved father and father-in-law of Gillian, Jennifer, Blair and Beth, adored Papoo of Alexandra and Vangelis (Greece), Amanda and Kelvin, Andrew and Sarah (Melbourne), Kate and Nick, Callum (Melbourne), Rachael and Louis (London). Much loved Grandpapoo of Dimitri, Daphne, Henry, Alyssa and Evelyn. A Service and Celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Kohimarama Presbyterian Church, 34 Kohimarama Road, Kohimarama, Auckland on Thursday February 20 at 1pm. All communications to the Robinson Family c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020