Winnie Helen (Bartulovic) GROOM

Winnie Helen (Bartulovic) GROOM Notice
GROOM, Winnie Helen (nee Bartulovic). Winnie was taken from us unexpectedly on 17th August 2019. Mum passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital in her 80th year Winnie was a loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Annette, Paul and Suzi, and Tania. Baba Winnie of Angelene and Charlotte, Ethan and Roko and Luca. Your energy, kindness, warmness and love of family will forever remain in our hearts and memories Pocivala u Miru A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road Meadowbank Auckland 12 noon Wednesday 28th August 2019



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
